Netflix Orders DAD STOP EMBARRASSING ME Series From Jamie Foxx

The show is based on Foxx's relationship with his daughter.

Deadline reports that Netflix has ordered a new father daughter comedy to series. "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me" hails from Jamie Foxx.

The series is based on Foxx's relationship with his own daughter. Kyla-Drew will play the daughter character, while Foxx plays the father. David Alan Grier also stars.

Porscha Coleman (Silicon Valley, Ballers), Jonathan Kite (2 Broke Girls, Black Dynamite: The Animated Series), with Heather Hemmens (Roswell: New Mexico, If Loving You Is Wrong) and Valente Rodriguez (Happily Divorced, The George Lopez Show) make up the rest of the cast.

Foxx won an Academy Award for Best Actor, BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film Ray. The same year, he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the crime film Collateral.

Other prominent acting roles include Staff Sergeant Sykes in Jarhead (2005), Detective Ricardo Tubbs in the 2006 film adaptation of TV series Miami Vice, the title role in the film Django Unchained (2012), and the supervillain Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). Foxx also starred in the 1990-1994 sketch comedy show In Living Color and his own television show from 1996 to 2001, the sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show, in which he played Jamie King, Jr. Foxx also starred in the 2014 film Annie, in which he played Will Stacks.

Foxx is also a Grammy Award-winning musician, producing four albums which have charted in the top ten of the US Billboard 200: Unpredictable (2005), which topped the chart, Intuition (2008), Best Night of My Life (2010), and Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses (2015). He is featured on Barbra Streisand's latest album "Encore Movie Partners Sing Broadway."

Read the original story on Deadline.

View More TV Stories Related Articles