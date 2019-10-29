Netflix Acquires Most of Worldwide Rights to THE LAST LETTER FROM YOUR LOVER

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to The Last Letter From Your Lover, outside of STUDIOCANAL territories.

STUDIOCANAL will release the film in the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and STUDIOCANAL's output partner SVENSK will distribute the film in Scandinavia. STUDIOCANAL will be selling the film in China.

The Last Letter From Your Lover is a dual-narrative love story set between London and the Riviera, based on the best-selling novel by Jojo Moyes. Moyes' beloved novel has sold over 3 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 33 languages.

Director: Augustine Frizzell (Euphoria, Never Goin' Back)

Screenwriters: Nick Payne and Esta Spalding to adapt the screenplay based on Moyes' novel

Producers: Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures; Simone Urdl and Jennifer Weiss of The Film Farm

Executive Producers: Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley

Cast: Academy Award Nominee Felicity Jones, Golden Globe and Emmy Nominee Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn and Ncuti Gatwa

Logline: The story follows Ellie (Felicity Jones), a young journalist in contemporary London who uncovers a series of love letters in the archives which tell the story of an intensely romantic but star-crossed affair in the 1960s between Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley) & Anthony O'Hare (Callum Turner). As Ellie is drawn into the story, she becomes obsessed with discovering the lovers' identities and finding out how their love story ends...

Blueprint Pictures, The Film Farm and Studiocanal recently announced that principal photography is currently underway in Mallorca and will soon move to the UK.

