THE VIEW Co-Hosts Debate Whether Influencers Are Ruining the U.S. Open

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





The co-hosts of THE VIEW turned their attention to tennis and social media culture, tackling the question of whether influencers have changed the U.S. Open for better or worse. The segment centered on the growing visibility of content creators at the tournament, a shift that has sparked debate among fans and commentators about how the event is covered and experienced.

The discussion unfolded as part of THE VIEW's regular panel format, with the co-hosts offering their own takes on how influencer culture has intersected with one of tennis's marquee events. The conversation touched on the balance between traditional sports coverage and the newer wave of online personalities drawing attention at courtside.

The panel weighed both sides of the issue, considering how influencer presence might be changing the fan experience at the U.S. Open while also acknowledging the broader shift toward social media driving engagement with major sporting events. The exchange reflected wider questions about how live events are increasingly shaped by content creation alongside traditional broadcast coverage.

The segment gave THE VIEW's co-hosts room to share differing perspectives on the topic, with the discussion framed around whether the changes brought by influencers detract from or add to the overall spectacle of the tournament.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...