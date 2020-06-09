National Puerto Rican Day Parade Announces Recipients Of 2020 Scholarship Program

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) Board of Directors announces THE 100 recipients of their 2020 Scholarship Program. A list of recipient can be found on the scholarship page of the Parade website, NPRDPinc.org.

For a fourth consecutive year, the Parade is awarding $200,000 in scholarships to exceptional student of Puerto Rican descent. The NPRDP Scholarship program marks a major milestone in 2020, having awarded over $1 million in total since 2014.

Applicants to the scholarship program participated in a rigourous selection process, where a selection committee reviewed each application and conducted interviews to identify THE 100 scholarship recipients. Each scholarship is in the amount of $2,000 for a total pool of $200,000, a 20-fold increase since 2013.

This Sunday, June 14th, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade will broadcast a special TV proram on WABC-TV, Channel 7 from 12:00pm-1:30pm.

The program will also be streamed on the station's website abc7ny.com as well as on the station's free news and connected TV apps on Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

Now in its 63rd year, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) is America's largest celebration of cultural pride in the nation. Programs and events preserve Puerto Rican culture through special tributes to national symbols, historical figures and campaigns to raise awareness on important issues impacting the community. NPRDP's hallmark program is the Scholarship Program, which serves to advance educational achievement in the Puerto Rican community. The Parade's TV broadcast is a top-rated program and has been nominated for an Emmy for three consecutive years.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You