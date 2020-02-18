Naples Filmmaker Brad Holloway Debuts Short Comedy OPEN HOUSE 1-4

Naples, Florida-based screenwriter Brad Holloway makes his directorial debut with his new short comedy Open House 1-4, a film that takes a dark yet humorous look at the intensely competitive and sometimes dangerous real estate industry. The film is currently on the festival circuit.

Open House 1-4 places the spotlight on the concept of the cultural phenomenon in the United States, the "open house". Every weekend, realtors fan out across the country planting open house signs, inviting prospective buyers into private residences. But when a snooty realtor in an upscale Florida neighborhood suspects a Latino couple who stops by her open house is there to rob her, she informs her other guests, and all hell breaks loose.

The short's award-winning cast features Brian Balance, Mauricio Bemudez, Tanya Christiansen, JJ Crowne, Chellie Garcia, Jamie Molina, Donna Rae Allen, Keila Rosado and LJ Ugarte.

"The threat of being robbed at an open house and the assumptions realtors make about potential customers (often negative) are two hot button issues that are ripe for comedy," comments Holloway. "First and foremost, my intention for the film is to be a crowd pleaser, darkly humorous, thrilling, a whodunit of sorts with an unexpected, satisfying climax. But I also think the film works on a much deeper level thematically regarding issues such as economic inequality and shifting demographics in America. The age-old adage 'don't judge a book by its cover' also comes to mind."

Brad Holloway has been a working screenwriter for twelve years. He sold his first feature script BLACK BOX to Warner Brothers with Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Transformers). He went on to write feature length scripts and pilots for Warner and other major studios, including Paramount, and Lionsgate, working with producers Jason Blum, Michael De Lucaa and Rodrigo Teixeira and director James Mangold. His current projects include The Games of 1940 with RT Features (Ad Astra, Call Me Your Name), based on an original idea by David Seidler (Oscar winner for The King's Speech), Conception with producer Dylan Russell and director Fulvio Sestito, Swine with producer Nikki Stranghetti, and Carnival with Robert Lawrence (The Kingkiller Chronicle with Lin Manuel Miranda, Clueless, Die Hard With A Vengeance).

Open House 1-4 is produced by Demitri Blanco and Chuck Ardezzone. Jeremy James is the film's Director of Photography and Sound Engineer is Logan Jones. Award-winning composer Danielle Furst scored the film.

Watch the trailer here:





