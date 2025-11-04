NOBODY WANTS THIS Renewed for a Third Season at Netflix

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The hit comedy series Nobody Wants This has been renewed for a third season at Netflix, slated to premiere in 2026. The series will continue to film in Los Angeles. The second season of the series recently premiered on October 23, 2025 and has landed at number one in the Global English TV Top 10 list for the second week in a row.

“I couldn’t be more excited to head into a third season of this show. It is a privilege to be able to write about my favorite couple on a scale like this," said Creator / Executive Producer Erin Foster. "As long as it doesn’t take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I'll do it for as long as they want me to!”

Co-Showrunners / Executive Producers Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan said, "We are so grateful to Netflix and 20th for giving us another season of Nobody Wants This. This job is criminally fun. Working with the uniquely gifted Erin Foster, this unbelievable cast of talented, hilarious pros, amazing writers, and INCREDIBLE CREW has been a truly great experience. Go Dodgers!"

In season one, viewers met agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) and unconventional rabbi Noah (Adam Brody). Their unmatched chemistry surprised everyone in their lives, including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) and sister-in-law Esther (Jackie Tohn), and even themselves. In Season 2, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives together, despite their ongoing differences, which continue to prove a challenge for the new couple.

In addition to the main cast, the supporting cast includes Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Tovah Feldshuh (Broadway's Funny Girl), Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Sherry Cola, and Shiloh Berman. Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, and Arian Moayed appear as guest stars.

Creator by Erin Foster, executive producers include Steven Levitan, Kristen Bell, Sara Foster, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Jenni Konner, and Nora Silver. Oly Obst is executive producer for 3arts. Kaplan and Konner serve as showrunners. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Photo Credit: Netflix