NO TIME TO DIE Delays Release to April 2, 2021

The film will be delayed in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.

The upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die has been delayed to April 2, 2021.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced that the release of the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.

"We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year," read a tweet from the official James Bond Twitter account.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

From EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM) and Universal Pictures International, the film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth film as Ian Fleming's James Bond 007.

