NO MONEY NO HONEY to Premiere at Camden Film Festival

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

No Money No Honey, the new feature documentary from New York-based Chilean filmmaker Nicole Costa, will have its World Premiere in competition at the 22nd Camden International Film Festival (CIFF), taking place September 17–20, followed by its New York Premiere at the 38th edition of NewFest, October 15–25.

Interweaving personal VHS footage recorded between 1991 and 2004 with post-pandemic cinematography, the film offers a raw, sensory portal into three decades of memory, survival, and vibrant queer life across Buenos Aires, Miami, and New York City.

During the pandemic in New York, Máxima Mauricio (she/they)—an Argentine non-binary sex worker—digs out her old VHS tapes and presses play. Recorded by Máxima during the 1990s and early 2000s, the footage captures the parties, friendships, desire, and everyday lives she shared with a close-knit circle of trans Latinx friends. Revisiting those images decades later opens a fluid journey through memory, trauma, survival, and enduring friendship, as Máxima confronts the past while reflecting on the community that sustained her.

Following the death of legendary trans activist Lorena Borjas, Máxima reconnects with her trans-Latinx community and their ailing friend Nellie, confronting the fragility of trans lives and the urgency of mutual aid. Through conversations with her friend Sebastián, a complex relationship with their mother, and a tender bond with a young client named Darius, the film moves beyond survival to reveal moments of emotional reconciliation and profound human connection.

Produced by Daniela Camino of Mimbre Films alongside Costa, No Money No Honey marks Costa's second feature documentary following her critically acclaimed debut The Journey of Monalisa (2019), which premiered at IDFA and DOC NYC and won Best U.S. Latinx Film at the Cinema Tropical Awards. The Chilean-American co-production expands Costa's commitment to collaborative storytelling and queer self-determination, bringing unvarnished trans archive material into dialogue with present-day collective care.

Moving from the analog grain of the 1990s to the quiet reflections of post-lockdown New York and the ocean waters of Miami, Costa approaches Máxima not merely as a subject, but as a co-creator reclaiming her place both behind and in front of the camera. Rather than framing sex work or trans identity through external explanations, No Money No Honey allows Máxima's own voice and personal archive to guide the narrative.

The result is a fearless act of self-determination—a tender, luminous river of images where personal archive becomes a transformative act of freedom, political resistance, and emotional healing.

Screenings

Camden Film Festival Screening: Saturday, September 19, 9pm at the Strand Theatre (Rockland, ME) — World Premiere

NewFest Screening: Saturday, October 24, 3:15pm at the School of Visual Arts — New York Premiere

About the Film

NO MONEY NO HONEY. Chile/USA, 2026, 80 min. In Spanish with English subtitles. Directed by: Nicole Costa. Written by: Nicole Costa, Daniela Camino, and Melisa Miranda. Produced by: Daniela Camino, Nicole Costa. Production Company: Mimbre Films. Cast: Máxima Mauricio Rodas, Sebastian Quiencke a.k.a. La Baronesa Ditra, Antonia Martinez, Nellie Benittez, Mila Miller, Darius M. Curry, Nirvana Garcia, Iván Monalisa Ojeda. International Sales Agent: Moveria Films.

About the Director

Nicole Costa (she/her) is a Chilean filmmaker, actress, and producer based in New York. She previously directed the critically acclaimed feature documentary The Journey of Monalisa (El viaje de Monalisa, 2019), which premiered at IDFA and DOC NYC, winning Best U.S. Latinx Film at the Cinema Tropical Awards. No Money No Honey is her second feature documentary.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 13 Hrs 42 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link