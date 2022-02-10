NIGHTMARE ALLEY Sets Digital, Blu-Ray & DVD Release

From the imaginative filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and Searchlight Pictures arrives an electrifying film noir, Nightmare Alley. Available on Digital March 8 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 22.

The suspenseful psychological thriller is nominated for 4 Academy Awards® including Best Picture, 8 Critics' Choice Awards, a Screen Actors' Guild Award for Supporting Actress for Cate Blanchett, and BAFTA, SDSA, MPSE, ADG, CDG, VES, and WGA Awards.

When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society.

With the virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet.

Del Toro co-wrote the enthralling film with Kim Morgan, based on William Lindsay Gresham's novel.

Bonus Features

Del Toro's Neo Noir - Writer-director Guillermo del Toro and his standout cast decipher the dark, complicated world of Nightmare Alley. The filmmaker reveals how his take on noir is rooted in classic cinema but offers an accessible, modern narrative.

Beneath the Tarp - Production designer Tamara Deverell and her talented team skillfully delivered both a decaying traveling carnival world and a gilded Art Deco high society with striking visuals. We explore how this design supported del Toro's genre-bending filmmaking.

What Exists in the Fringe - Costume designer Luis Sequeira unravels his collaboration with Guillermo del Toro and reveals the symbolism that's constantly at play in the film's carefully crafted wardrobe's design.