NHL, Green Day Announce Two-Year Cross-Platform Partnership

The National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced it has entered into a two-year, cross-platform marketing and promotional partnership with five-time Grammy Award-winning band Green Day. To launch the partnership, NHL fans will get a sneak peek to a yet to be released song called "Fire, Ready, Aim," off Green Day's forthcoming thirteenth studio album, "Father Of All... " (Reprise/Warner Records), which will serve as the opening theme song for NBCSN's Wednesday Night Hockey, debuting with the New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers game on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. In addition, "Fire, Ready, Aim" will be featured on NHL on NBC broadcasts throughout the 2019-20 season.

Produced by NBC Sports, a high-energy show open that features the band playing their new song on a hockey rink interspersed with action shots of more than a dozen NHL players, including Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins, Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks, Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings, PK Subban of the New Jersey Devils, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vladimir Tarasenko of the St. Louis Blues and Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, among others, will debut next week.

Watch a preview of the show open below!

Songs from Green Day's new album will be featured in NHL game highlights, broadcast bumpers, tune-in campaigns, and in-arena jumbotron content created and distributed by the NHL, its teams and television partners NBC Sports Group, Sportsnet and TVA Sports across their respective broadcast, digital and social platforms. The partnership includes performances, appearances and other collaborations.

The NHL is excited to announce that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will perform at the 2020 Honda NHL ALL-STAR GAME in St. Louis in primetime on Saturday, Jan. 25 (8 p.m. ET, NBC, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports).

"Green Day is the perfect band for the NHL. Their music fits so perfectly with the energy, speed and power that we witness on the ice and each and every night," said NHL Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President Steve Mayer. "We are so excited to start this partnership with the NBC Sports open. It was so much fun to shoot and we think our fans will love it."

Green Day added, "This NHL season is hereby known as LOUD season...where the toughest athletes to ever lace up a pair of skates meet the baddest rock band on the planet. So turn up the volume on your TV sets, fire, ready, aim and enjoy the ride."

"This high-energy open featuring ROCK ICONS Green Day and many of the NHL's biggest stars is the perfect way to begin the league's showcase game every week," said John McGuinness, NBC Sports' NHL Coordinating Producer. Green Day will embark on a global stadium tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

The Hella Mega Tour presented by Harley-Davidson kicks off June 13 in Paris and will visit cities throughout Europe, the U.K. and North America. Additionally, the ROCK ICONS will perform a series of solo dates throughout Europe and Asia in support of their album, "Father Of All..." Tour dates are available here.

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 70 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. Their 1994 breakout album Dookie, which sold over 10 million and achieved diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles.

i??Entertainment Weekly calls Green Day, "The most influential band of their generation," while Rolling Stone attests, "Green Day have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of KISS, and that doesn't seem to be changing."

In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation's attention, selling more than 7 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. Mojo declared "It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century." In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim.

i??Fans can join the conversation across social media with the hashtag #NHLGreenDay.

Photo Credit: Greg Schneider





