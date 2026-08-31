Photos: Dreams In Nightmares to Open Wide in Theaters This Friday

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DREAMS IN NIGHTMARES opens wide in theaters this Friday, September 4, expanding to theaters hand-picked in predominantly Black neighborhoods.



















The film is written and directed by Shatara Michelle Ford, who critics have praised as an essential new voice in Black cinema.

A new take on the American road movie, DREAMS IN NIGHTMARES follows a group of queer friends in their mid-30s navigating love, identity, and belonging. The film has a run time of 128 minutes.

Credits

Writer & Director | Shatara Michelle Ford

Producers | Pin-Chun Liu, Naima Abed, Shatara Michelle Ford, Adam Wyatt Tate, Tyler Bagley, Chris Quintos Cathcart, Ana Leocha, Josh Peters, Robina Riccitiello, Ben Stillman

Executive Producers | Lia Buman, Emily George, Emilie Georges, Tim Headington, Jacqueline W. Liu, Liska Ostojic, Yu-Hao Su, and Annie Yang

Cast | Denée Benton, Sasha Compère, Charlie Barnett, Mars Storm Rucker, Dezi Bing, and Jasmin Savoy Brown

Cinematographer | Ludovica Isidori

Production Designer | Eloise Ayala

Costume Designer | Mikhaela Zabalerio

Makeup | Karol Young Moses

Sound Designer | Thomas Ouziel

Editor | Cyndi Trissel

Music by | Lia Ouyang Rusli aka 'OHYUNG'

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