Photos: Dreams In Nightmares to Open Wide in Theaters This Friday
Critics have praised writer-director Shatara Michelle Ford as an essential new voice in Black cinema.
DREAMS IN NIGHTMARES opens wide in theaters this Friday, September 4, expanding to theaters hand-picked in predominantly Black neighborhoods.
The film is written and directed by Shatara Michelle Ford, who critics have praised as an essential new voice in Black cinema.
A new take on the American road movie, DREAMS IN NIGHTMARES follows a group of queer friends in their mid-30s navigating love, identity, and belonging. The film has a run time of 128 minutes.
Credits
Writer & Director | Shatara Michelle Ford
Producers | Pin-Chun Liu, Naima Abed, Shatara Michelle Ford, Adam Wyatt Tate, Tyler Bagley, Chris Quintos Cathcart, Ana Leocha, Josh Peters, Robina Riccitiello, Ben Stillman
Executive Producers | Lia Buman, Emily George, Emilie Georges, Tim Headington, Jacqueline W. Liu, Liska Ostojic, Yu-Hao Su, and Annie Yang
Cast | Denée Benton, Sasha Compère, Charlie Barnett, Mars Storm Rucker, Dezi Bing, and Jasmin Savoy Brown
Cinematographer | Ludovica Isidori
Production Designer | Eloise Ayala
Costume Designer | Mikhaela Zabalerio
Makeup | Karol Young Moses
Sound Designer | Thomas Ouziel
Editor | Cyndi Trissel
Music by | Lia Ouyang Rusli aka 'OHYUNG'