 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Dreams In Nightmares to Open Wide in Theaters This Friday

Critics have praised writer-director Shatara Michelle Ford as an essential new voice in Black cinema.

By:
Photos: Dreams In Nightmares to Open Wide in Theaters This Friday

DREAMS IN NIGHTMARES opens wide in theaters this Friday, September 4, expanding to theaters hand-picked in predominantly Black neighborhoods.

Photos: Dreams In Nightmares to Open Wide in Theaters This Friday Image

Photos: Dreams In Nightmares to Open Wide in Theaters This Friday Image

Photos: Dreams In Nightmares to Open Wide in Theaters This Friday Image

Photos: Dreams In Nightmares to Open Wide in Theaters This Friday Image

Photos: Dreams In Nightmares to Open Wide in Theaters This Friday Image

Photos: Dreams In Nightmares to Open Wide in Theaters This Friday Image

Photos: Dreams In Nightmares to Open Wide in Theaters This Friday Image

Photos: Dreams In Nightmares to Open Wide in Theaters This Friday Image

The film is written and directed by Shatara Michelle Ford, who critics have praised as an essential new voice in Black cinema.

A new take on the American road movie, DREAMS IN NIGHTMARES follows a group of queer friends in their mid-30s navigating love, identity, and belonging. The film has a run time of 128 minutes.

Credits

Writer & Director | Shatara Michelle Ford

Producers | Pin-Chun Liu, Naima Abed, Shatara Michelle Ford, Adam Wyatt Tate, Tyler Bagley, Chris Quintos Cathcart, Ana Leocha, Josh Peters, Robina Riccitiello, Ben Stillman

Executive Producers | Lia Buman, Emily George, Emilie Georges, Tim Headington, Jacqueline W. Liu, Liska Ostojic, Yu-Hao Su, and Annie Yang

Cast | Denée Benton, Sasha Compère, Charlie Barnett, Mars Storm Rucker, Dezi Bing, and Jasmin Savoy Brown

Cinematographer | Ludovica Isidori

Production Designer | Eloise Ayala

Costume Designer | Mikhaela Zabalerio

Makeup | Karol Young Moses

Sound Designer | Thomas Ouziel

Editor | Cyndi Trissel

Music by | Lia Ouyang Rusli aka 'OHYUNG'

Recent Articles
DREAMS IN NIGHTMARES Opens to $6.1K Per-Screen Average in NYC Debut
DREAMS IN NIGHTMARES Opens to $6.1K Per-Screen Average in NYC Debut
8/24/2026
Dreams In Nightmares to Open in NYC, Starring Denée Benton, Jasmin Savoy Brown
Dreams In Nightmares to Open in NYC, Starring Denée Benton, Jasmin Savoy Brown
8/17/2026
NBC to Premiere LINE OF FIRE Trailer and Key Art
NBC to Premiere LINE OF FIRE Trailer and Key Art
8/20/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $99
More Hot Shows Discounts