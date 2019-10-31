NBC to Air Inaugural GLOBAL CITIZEN PRIZE This December

A star-studded cast of global talent is coming together at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall for NBC's "Global Citizen Prize" Special airing Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

John Legend, the EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed and multi-platinum singer-songwriter, will host. . This inaugural award ceremony, which will feature special musical collaborations, will celebrate individuals taking action to end extreme poverty and present notable presenter and powerful video packages telling revealing stories of action and impact.

International advocacy organization Global Citizen is a movement of engaged citizens using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030. Global Citizen organizes massive global campaigns to amplify the actions of Global Citizens from around the world. Global Citizens have taken more than 24 million actions, resulting in commitments and announcements valued at $48.5 billion. These commitments and announcements have impacted the lives of 880 million people living in extreme poverty.

The Global Citizen Prize recognizes remarkable changemakers working to take exceptional actions to end extreme poverty in their own communities and foster social change across the globe.

For the first time, this year's Global Citizen Prize will be recognized across five categories -

Cisco Youth Leadership Award, Artist, World Leader, Business Leader and Global Citizen of the Year:

Cisco Youth Leadership Award: Honors an individual aged 18-30 who has contributed meaningfully toward the goal of ending extreme poverty. The award, sponsored by Cisco, includes a $250,000 prize paid to the organization through which the individual has achieved impact.

Artist: Honors a creative individual or group who uses their platform and their work to create change not only through conversation but meaningful impact. The award includes a $150,000 prize paid to the organization through which the individual has achieved impact.

Business Leader: Honors an individual in the business community who has combined business goals with positive human impact.

World Leader: Honors an individual in the political or advocacy space who has advocated for and implemented policy changes that have actionably improved the lives of those suffering the effects of poverty.

Global Citizen of the Year: Honors an individual who has proven exceptional and sustained impact toward the goal of ending extreme poverty. This individual's body of work must be extraordinary in its scope.

The Global Citizen Prize awardees, additional hosts and special musical collaborations will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Global Citizen Prize is produced by Global Citizen. The broadcast special is produced by London-based Whizz Kid Entertainment. Katherine Allen and Mark Sidaway serve as Executive Producers. Julia Knowles will direct.





