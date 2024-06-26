NBC Will Honor Toby Keith With Concert Celebration Special TOBY KEITH: AMERICAN ICON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With the help of some of America’s most popular country artists, NBC will honor Toby Keith’s life and legacy with a two-hour concert special “Toby Keith: American Icon,” airing Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The star-studded event, to be filmed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests who will come together to share their love for one of music’s most iconic artists.

The evening will include musical performances from country music’s biggest artists. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, The War And Treaty and more will perform Keith’s greatest hits as well as their original songs.

One of the most prolific and self-directed creative forces in country music’s modern era, singer-songwriter Toby Keith amassed 42 top-10 hits, 33 #1’s, 44 million albums sold, 100 million BMI performances and more than 10 billion streams largely on the strength of his own songwriting and producing. Keith’s influence crossed generations and his legacy reached around the globe with songs that include “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “How Do You Like Me Now?!” “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue (The Angry American),” “I Love This Bar” and many more.

Keith was elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame shortly before his passing in February. Among his many accomplishments, the New York based all-genre Songwriters Hall of Fame (2015), the National Medal of Arts (2021), the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (2021) and BMI Icon (2022) were his most treasured.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, June 28 on Ticketmaster. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit The Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for families of children dealing with critical illnesses, and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, one of the nation’s leading children’s hospitals and the top rated in the Southeast.

"Toby Keith: American Icon,” is produced by UMG Nashville’s Sing Me Back Home Productions and ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media, in association with Alex Coletti Productions. Cindy Mabe, Dawn Gates, and Harper Grae are executive producers for Sing Me Back Home Productions in partnership with Mercury Studios executive producers Alice Webb and Barak Moffitt; Adam Reed and Jordana Hochman are executive producers for Thinkfactory; Alex Coletti is executive producer for Alex Coletti Productions; TK Kimbrell and R.A.Clark also serve as executive producers. Mercury Studios represents “Toby Keith: American Icon” for international sales and distribution. The show and special have been packaged by UTA – Keith’s long-time agency partner. The concert at Bridgestone Arena is being promoted by Live Nation.

Photo Credit: ABC/Adam Taylor

Comments