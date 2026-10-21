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Music Tectonics to Host AI Conversations With Industry Leaders

Speakers from Suno, ElevenLabs, and Stability AI will participate alongside Merck Mercuriadis and other industry figures.

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Music Tectonics Conference is set to bring together tech innovators, music industry executives, and creators for discussions on artificial intelligence's role in the musical creative process and the music business, organizers announced. The conference takes place October 27-29, 2026, in Santa Monica.

Stability AI, ElevenLabs, Suno, and attribution company Musical AI are among the participants at the conference. Representing a wide range of viewpoints, from underground artists to major rightsholders and tech companies, the conversations around AI's potential and challenges will include:

- A fireside chat with Paul McCabe (VP of Innovation, Roland) and Prem Akkaraju (CEO, Stability AI) on how tech leaders and music creators can work together (Oct 27)

- Speakers from Suno, ElevenLabs, and others

- A keynote by music monetization mastermind Merck Mercuriadis (Hipgnosis) (Oct 28)

- Trailblazers from the companies applying AI to business practices (Artist Growth) and building solutions for licensing AI inputs and outputs (Musical AI)

- A Creator Fair (Oct 27) highlighting the fertile intersection between tech tools and human inspiration, including creators like Hunna G, Modern Biology, and Chuck Sutton

The AI conversation is part of the conference's broader theme this year, described as 'the rising tide' — the idea that growing the overall market for music will benefit all, and that technology has a positive role to play in that growth.

'We need to look at AI from multiple angles. No matter what your perspective, everyone in music understands we're at a crossroads. We all need to work together to create the best outcome for both music's creativity and increased growth of the music economy,' said Music Tectonics founder and director Dmitri Vietze.

In addition to the AI-focused conversations, Music Tectonics programming covers other ways technology is being used in the music industry. Other topics include:

Programming Topics

Direct to Fan in 2027

Closing the Royalty Collection Gap

Find the Money: A Live Game Show About Streams and Payouts

Investor Confidential: Where the Money's Moving

Growing the Market for Music Worldwide

Making Music Make Sense on Roblox

Trains, Planes, and Holograms: Adding Music Everywhere

Bringing Digital Innovation Into the Physical Experience

Don't Sell Before You Know Your Options

The Future of IP is Transmedia

The full schedule and programming are available at musictectonics.com/conference.

Music Tectonics 2026 Sponsors

Supernova sponsors include Artist Growth, AWS, LyricFind, Morrison Foerster, ONErpm, Rock Paper Scissors, Inc., Vocana, and Yamaha Music Innovations Fund.

Other sponsors include:

Stars: beatBread, influur, KiT Better, KOSIGN, Luminate, Musical AI, Shure, Stability AI, Xperi

Meteors: Beatlibrary, Blurt, Creatorxchange, Crescendo Research, DISCO, Even, Rocketship, Royaltyport, Tarka Labs

Asteroids: AfroCharts, COVVER, Disc Makers, HFA, Music Habitat Corporation, Music Reports, Sway Me More, Vobile

Creator Fair: Decksi, Nine Angles For Forte, Soundgate, Black BT

About Music Tectonics

Music Tectonics was founded to explore the deep seismic shifts that keep the music industry unsettled. Music Tectonics unites music tech innovators across industry boundaries to share insights and get business done. A variety of experiences in unexpected venues offer attendees many opportunities for making meaningful connections, scheduling meetings, and serendipitous encounters.

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