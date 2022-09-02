Music From & Inspired By The Motion Picture TÁR Out October 21 On Deutsche Grammophon

Deutsche Grammophon presents Hildur Guðnadóttir's exciting new film project - a groundbreaking concept album for the much-anticipated TÁR, which premiered yesterday at the Venice Film Festival.

The recording features music from and inspired by the movie, including a series of stunning new tracks by Guðnadóttir, as well as extracts from major works by Elgar and Mahler. The concept album complements the film by presenting completed, real-life versions of the music on which we see the fictional protagonist working. The aim of the album is to reveal something of the rehearsal and recording process of orchestral music-making.

Written and directed by three-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Todd Field, and starring two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, TÁR tells the story of high-powered composer-conductor Lydia Tár. Blanchett immersed herself in every aspect of her character's life and can be seen - and heard on the DG album - conducting rehearsals of a Mahler symphony with extraordinary skill.

The film will open in U.S theaters on October 7, 2022 and worldwide in January/February 2023. The concept album will be released by Deutsche Grammophon digitally and on CD on October 21, 2022, with a vinyl edition following on February 24, 2023.

Widely acclaimed for film and TV music including the Golden Globe, Grammy, and Academy Award-winning soundtrack for Joker, and Emmy and Grammy-winning score for the HBO series Chernobyl, Hildur Guðnadóttir is renowned as "a supremely creative musician [and] an experimental composer to her bones" (Gramophone). The Icelandic composer enjoyed further success this summer with the premiere of The Fact of the Matter at the BBC Proms in July.