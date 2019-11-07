MotorTrend Will Produce FASTER WITH FINNEGAN

Today, at the 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, MotorTrend announced the greenlight of the all-new series FASTER WITH FINNEGAN starring Mike Finnegan, cohost of the smash hit MotorTrend series ROADKILL. The series follows Finnegan as he takes on the challenge that many weekend gearheads deal with - maximizing vehicle performance using a minimal budget, limited time and plenty of sweat equity. FASTER WITH FINNEGAN is scheduled to debut exclusively on the MotorTrend App, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world, in first quarter 2020 and is produced by MotorTrend Studios.

Across America hobbyist mechanics and car lovers seek out more speed from their project car. But, can you make significant upgrades with limited funds and limited time? If so, could the upgrades made on your car outperform a newer, pricier model? In each episode of FASTER WITH FINNEGAN, Finnegan and his friends David Newbern and Mike Cotten seek answers while sharing with viewers the knowledge, the technology, the real-life problems and the hard work that come with adding speed within a limited timeframe and without breaking the bank. Every week the series will feature a different vehicle, a different build, a different form of racing and a new challenge.

"FASTER WITH FINNEGAN is all about what's possible for the amateur mechanics who want to spend time building and racing," said Mike Suggett, head of programming and development, MotorTrend Group. "Finnegan and the guys aren't concerned with how the car looks. They're looking to push limits of everyday, accessible vehicles and will impart valuable knowledge that viewers can take away to use in their garages."

The MotorTrend App, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world, is available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S., Amazon FireTV, the newly announced Facebook video subscription service, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and on the web. The MotorTrend App is also available across iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices.

FASTER WITH FINNEGAN is produced for the MotorTrend App by MotorTrend Studios, a division of MotorTrend Group. For MotorTrend Studios, Dustin Gould is the showrunner and Levi Rugg is executive producer. For MotorTrend Group, Mike Suggett is head of production and development and Alex Wellen is global president and general manager.





