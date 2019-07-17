Miniature Food Competition Heads to Quibi

Jul. 17, 2019  
Miniature Food Competition Heads to Quibi

Quibi Announces BIGGEST LITTLE COOK-OFF, a comedic miniature food competition.

The BIGGEST LITTLE COOK-OFF is a comedic competition series where the stakes are big and the plates are small. In an absurd showdown, two top chefs will battle to create the most delicious, salivating, mouth-watering, scrumptious...single bite of food. Can these highly skilled chefs make spaghetti and meatballs on a plate the size of a dime? Sushi on a single grain of rice? Find out in BIGGEST LITTLE COOK-OFF.

Executive producers on the series are Judi Marmel, Johnny Milord and Aron Korney. BIGGEST LITTLE COOK-OFF is produced by Levity Productions, a Levity Live Company, for Quibi.

Quibi is a mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of SILICON VALLEY and Hollywood. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Quibi is the first entertainment platform built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing, allowing today's leading studios and creative talent to tell original stories in an entirely new way. For more information visit www.quibi.com.



