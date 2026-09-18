Miley Cyrus Recalls Her Final Conversation With Dolly Parton About New Album
The pop star reflects on a family bond that shaped her latest record.
Miley Cyrus is sharing new details about the final conversation she had with her godmother, Dolly Parton, in a segment featured on TODAY. Cyrus recounted the moment while discussing her newly released 10th studio album, revealing that their last talk together revolved around the record itself.
"The time that we talked, which was the last time we would talk, was actually me telling her about this record," Cyrus said, reflecting on the significance of sharing her music with Parton before her death. The Grammy winner has long spoken about Parton's role in her life beyond music, as her godmother and a lasting influence on her artistic path.
The conversation came as Cyrus promotes her new album, which she discussed in a recent interview with Apple Music. During that conversation, she opened up about how her connection with Parton shaped both her personal life and her songwriting, tying the emotional weight of their final exchange directly to the new project.
Cyrus's reflections offer a personal look at how the loss of Parton has intersected with her creative work, as she continues to speak publicly about the bond the two shared in the lead-up to the album's release.
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