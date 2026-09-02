Miley Cyrus Drops Her Last Name, Reveals 10th Album Days After Dolly Parton's Death

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Miley Cyrus is making a career pivot, announcing on GOOD MORNING AMERICA that she is dropping her last name and unveiling her 10th studio album. The news arrived just days after the death of Dolly Parton, whom Cyrus has referred to as her chosen godmother.

The timing of the announcement ties directly to Cyrus's long-documented bond with Parton, a relationship she has spoken about publicly for years. Parton's passing added a personal weight to the milestone, coming at a moment when Cyrus is stepping into a new chapter of her recording career under a rebranded identity.

The GMA segment did not detail additional specifics beyond the name change and the new album announcement, but the pairing of the two developments, a fresh artistic identity and a significant loss, marked a notable moment in Cyrus's public narrative this week.

Cyrus's announcement lands amid a broader wave of music-industry news covered recently on GMA, including Sheryl Crow's reflections on Parton's life and legacy following the country legend's death.

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