Mike Tomlin Reflects on Ending His Historic Run as Steelers Head Coach on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Mike Tomlin sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss the end of his historic run as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, giving viewers a look at this chapter of his career.

During the conversation, Tomlin addressed what he considers the secret to building a great football team, offering insight into the philosophy that guided his tenure with the Steelers. He also weighed in on his reputation for delivering memorable, quotable lines, a habit that has earned him a following online under the label 'Tomlinisms.'

Fallon walked Tomlin through some of his most iconic quotes, prompting the coach to react to phrases that have circulated widely on social media. The segment gave Tomlin the chance to reflect on how his way of speaking became a signature part of his public persona.

The appearance touched on both the professional and lighter sides of Tomlin's tenure, from the discipline required to sustain a winning program to the moments that have made him a recognizable figure well beyond football circles.

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