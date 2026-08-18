THE TONIGHT SHOW Recap: Will Forte, Ariana Madix, Mike Tomlin Visit
Dan White also stopped by to perform a dart-based magic trick for Jimmy and Questlove.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon featured Will Forte, Ariana Madix and Mike Tomlin as guests on the 2,332nd episode of the NBC late-night program, taped Monday, August 17, 2026. Magician Dan White also appeared, performing a dart-based magic trick for host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots' Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson.
Forte discussed how Coyote vs. ACME's on-screen underdog story became reality during his interview with Fallon.
Madix showed Fallon the secret to a perfect Love Island slow-motion entrance.
Tomlin reacted to his most iconic 'Tomlinisms' and talked about his historic run with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
White showed Fallon and Questlove a dart magic trick during the episode.
With over 100M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC