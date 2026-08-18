THE TONIGHT SHOW Recap: Will Forte, Ariana Madix, Mike Tomlin Visit

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon featured Will Forte, Ariana Madix and Mike Tomlin as guests on the 2,332nd episode of the NBC late-night program, taped Monday, August 17, 2026. Magician Dan White also appeared, performing a dart-based magic trick for host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots' Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson.

Forte discussed how Coyote vs. ACME's on-screen underdog story became reality during his interview with Fallon.

Madix showed Fallon the secret to a perfect Love Island slow-motion entrance.

Tomlin reacted to his most iconic 'Tomlinisms' and talked about his historic run with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

White showed Fallon and Questlove a dart magic trick during the episode.

With over 100M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC



Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

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