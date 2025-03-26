Michole Briana and More to Star in SheNYC Arts' Feature Film Adaptation Of Play SHEEPWELL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Michole Briana White (BMF: Black Mafia Family), Alix Lapri (Power Book II: Ghost), and Connor Paolo (Gossip Girl) are set to star in the SheNYC Arts film adaptation of off-Broadway play Sheepwell, a dark comedy directed by Kim Caicedo.

A veteran of film, theatre, and television, White's previous stage credits include Susan Lori-Parks' FU*KING A at The Public, the original cast of August Wilson's Jitney, and Wilson's Radio Golf at The Goodman Theatre and The Kennedy Center. She currently stars in the STARZ hit series BMF: Black Mafia Family, and has been the recipient of the Obie, Ovation, NAACP, Audelco and Drama Critics Circle Awards.

Lapri is known for her role as Effie on 50 Cent's STARZ series POWER BOOK II: GHOST and her role as Maloa in major motion picture Den of Thieves; Paolo is known for his roles as Eric van der Woodsen on The CW's series GOSSIP GIRL and Declan Porter on the ABC drama series Revenge.

Director Kim Caicedo was recently announced as recipient of the DGA Jury Prize in the Latino category at the 30th Annual DGA Student Film Awards.

Also in the cast are Denise Grayson (The Social Network), Lauren Elizabeth Harris, Mark Ryan Anderson, and John Carey. The film is based on the award-winning off-Broadway play of the same title by Margaret Rose Caterisano, adapted into a screenplay by Caicedo and SheNYC Artistic Director Danielle DeMatteo.

Inspired by the Lope de Vega play Fuenteovejuna, Sheepwell is a shocking and vindictive feminist thriller that reveals what happens when an overconfident traveler messes with the wrong women.

"Upon reading the script for the first time, I was immediately consumed by these women and the eerie, twisted Southern landscape that they're trying to survive in," says Caicedo. "This play is more than just a mystery and a thriller. It's a real-life depiction of what women in our society have to fear and fight for every day."

"Sheepwell is an incredibly special story that's kept all of us up at night at SheNYC, ever since we first read the original play script," says DeMatteo, who is also the Founder & Artistic Director of SheNYC Arts. "We had the privilege of bringing it to life on an off-Broadway stage back in 2023, and it's going to be even more shocking and compelling on screen."

The project is being produced by SheNYC Arts, the nationwide 501c3 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight for gender equity in the entertainment industry, led by DeMatteo and board member Lauren Elizabeth Harris of Pathway Pictures. Harris founded Pathway Pictures, which is in development on five feature films and two series.

"Being a longtime member of the SheNYC team has been incredibly fulfilling and inspired my company's mission to produce gender marginalized works. Leading SheNYC's newest expansion into film has been the honor of a lifetime", says Harris.

SheNYC Arts has produced 114 shows off-Broadway and in their Festivals across the country. Sheepwell marks their debut feature film endeavor. Sheepwell begins filming in March in Alabama.

Casting for the film is by China Green Casting. White and Grayson are repped by Silver Management, SMS; Lapri is repped by Alan Siegel, CESD; Paolo and Harris are repped by Untitled Management.

Comments