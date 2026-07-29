Michael J. Fox to Receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at Emmys

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

The Television Academy has announced that Michael J. Fox will receive the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award, recognizing his advocacy and fundraising for Parkinson's disease research. The honor will be presented to Fox during the 78th Emmy Awards telecast on NBC.

(LOS ANGELES – July 29, 2026) — The Television Academy today announced that celebrated actor, author and philanthropist Michael J. Fox has been named the recipient of the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award in recognition of his transformative contributions to Parkinson's disease research and advocacy. The distinguished honor will be formally presented to Fox at the 78th Emmy Awards NBC telecast on Sept. 14.

The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award was established in 2002 to honor a member of the telecommunications industry whose philanthropic efforts exemplify Bob Hope's own decades-long altruism and positive impact on society. The award is given by the Television Academy and the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation to an individual in the television industry whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry and whose deeds and actions have had a lasting impact on society.

Fox, who received his 19th Emmy nomination this year for 'Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series' for Shrinking, is a five-time Emmy Award-winning actor, bestselling author, advocate and philanthropist whose four-decade career has entertained audiences and inspired millions through his commitment to Parkinson's research. He has spoken and written extensively about his predisposition to look at challenges, including his Parkinson's disease, through a lens of optimism and humor. In addition to his Emmy Awards, Fox has received four Golden Globes, a Grammy Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. He recently received an honorary Academy Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom; appointed as an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2010, Fox was promoted to Companion of the Order of Canada this past June.

Fox first rose to international fame as Alex P. Keaton on the Emmy Award-winning sitcom Family Ties, earning three consecutive Emmy Awards for 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.' He became one of Hollywood's most beloved leading men with standout roles in the Back to the Future trilogy, Teen Wolf, The Secret of My Success, Casualties of War, The American President, Doc Hollywood and other acclaimed films.

His television career continued in 1996 with Spin City, which garnered an Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.' Fox also won an Emmy for his guest performance on Rescue Me and received nominations for Curb Your Enthusiasm, Boston Legal and The Good Wife.

A documentary about his remarkable life, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, was released by Apple TV+ in the spring of 2023. The film was nominated for seven Emmy Awards, winning four. In 2025 Fox released his fifth New York Times bestselling book 'Future Boy.'

In 1998 Fox publicly disclosed his diagnosis with young-onset Parkinson's disease, and in 2000 he founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Now the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, the Foundation has supported more than $3 billion in research programs, accelerating breakthroughs, advancing therapies and improving the lives of millions worldwide.

'Michael J. Fox is one of television's most beloved and enduring performers whose work has left an indelible mark on generations of audiences,' said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy. 'The Television Academy is proud to honor him for his extraordinary leadership in advancing Parkinson's research, transforming public awareness and inspiring global support through The Michael J. Fox Foundation, whose investments have accelerated scientific breakthroughs and the search for a cure. He continues to exemplify compassion, courage and service, reflecting the power of one individual to drive meaningful change.'

'Fox's advocacy has made a lasting impact around the world, and he has consistently leveraged his platform to inspire meaningful change in the fight against Parkinson's,' said Hillary Bibicoff, co-chair of the Television Academy's Special Awards Selection Committee. 'His dedication to helping others navigate the challenges of this disease serves as an inspiration to us all,' added co-chair Joseph Litzinger.

Previous recipients of the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award are Oprah Winfrey, Danny Thomas (posthumously), George Clooney, Sean Penn, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

The 78th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award, established in 2002 and given jointly by the Television Academy and the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, recognizes a member of the television industry whose philanthropic work has had a lasting impact on society. Fox founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000 after disclosing his diagnosis two years earlier, and the organization has since become the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...