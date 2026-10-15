Michael Che Calls New Netflix Special 'Cathartic,' Talks Gillis
The SNL writer also addressed the joke-swap dynamic fans associate with his Weekend Update partnership.
Michael Che appeared on TODAY to discuss his newest comedy special, "Michael Che: Shot in Minnesota," calling the project cathartic while also weighing in on Shane Gillis' controversial SNL opening monologue.
Che, a comedian and writer for Saturday Night Live, used the appearance to reflect on his stand-up work and his long-running on-screen partnership with Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost. Asked about maintaining their friendship despite the barbed joke swaps that have become a fixture of their segment, Che said, "Colin is a really, really good sport....we share something in common that'll keep us friends forever: we both have a great love for me."
Much of the conversation centered on "Michael Che: Shot in Minnesota," with Che describing the experience of putting the special together as cathartic. He also shared his perspective on the fallout from Gillis' SNL monologue, a moment that has drawn attention across late-night and daytime television in recent weeks.
The Gillis monologue has become a recurring topic across other television appearances, including a discussion Dan Levy had on THE VIEW, where he offered his own critique of how the moment was handled.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...