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Dan Levy Criticizes Shane Gillis' SNL Gillis Monologue On THE VIEW

The co-host weighs in on a recent Saturday Night Live moment during a daytime talk show appearance.

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Dan Levy used a recent appearance on THE VIEW to weigh in on a Saturday Night Live monologue delivered amid controversy surrounding comedian Shane Gillis, offering a pointed critique of the moment during a conversation with the daytime panel.

Levy's comments came as part of a broader discussion at the table, where guests are regularly asked to react to moments from recent television and comedy. He used the segment to make clear his view on how the monologue in question was handled.

The exchange gave Levy room to articulate his position at length rather than offer a brief aside, with the panel pressing him on the specifics of his reaction.

The appearance adds to a string of recent guest segments at THE VIEW's table, where figures from film, television, and comedy have stopped by to discuss current cultural moments alongside the show's regular hosts.

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