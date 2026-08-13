Ed Helms, Michael Che Audition Tapes Surface From THE DAILY SHOW Archives

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





THE DAILY SHOW has surfaced audition footage of correspondents including Ed Helms and Michael Che, giving viewers a glimpse of both performers before they became recognizable faces on the program. The clips, shared as part of the show's 30th anniversary celebration, show the pair in unpolished tryout mode, well before the personas audiences would come to know from the desk.

The footage is part of a broader archival push tied to the milestone, with THE DAILY SHOW digging into decades of tapes to show how its correspondents got their start. As detailed in prior coverage, the compilation was released under the banner #TDS30 and strings together raw audition footage predating the on-camera identities of correspondents who went on to shape the show's satirical news format over three decades.

The network has noted that THE DAILY SHOW draws an audience of more than 51 million across social platforms, underscoring the reach of a bench that has long served as a launching pad for comedic talent. The newly surfaced tapes of Helms and Che add to that history, offering an unfiltered look at the process behind landing a correspondent seat.

The audition reel functions as a companion piece to the network's earlier anniversary release, which can be read about in THE DAILY SHOW Digs Up 30 Years of Correspondents' Original Audition Tapes, which chronicled the network's archival dig into decades of tryout footage from the Best F**king News Team.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...