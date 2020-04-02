Meryl Streep, Chris O'Dowd, Jacob Tremblay and Ruth Negga Voice Earth Day Animated Short Film

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for the new original animated short film "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," premiering in anticipation of Earth Day, on Friday, April 17.

Watch the trailer below!

Lending their voices to "Here We Are" include Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning Meryl Streep, Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated Chris O'Dowd ("Girls," "State of the Union"), SAG Award nominee and Critics' Choice Award-winning Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder) and Oscar nominee Ruth Negga (Loving, Ad Astra).

This captivating animated film is based on the #1 New York Times Bestseller and 2017's #1 TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers, which has also sold over 1 million copies to date. It follows a precocious 7-year-old (voiced by Tremblay) who, over the course of Earth Day, learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents (voiced by O'Dowd and Negga) - and from a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything. The insightful and poignant short film is narrated by Streep.

From the multi-BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning, Oscar-nominated independent animation studio, Studio AKA, the 36-minute film is written by BAFTA Award-winning Philip Hunt (Ah Pook is Here, 'Lost and Found') and Academy Award-winning Luke Matheny ("God of Love," "Gortimer Gibbon's," "Ghostwriter"); directed by Hunt, and executive produced by Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning Sue Goffe (A Morning Stroll, Varmints, Lost and Found, "Hey Duggee"), Hunt and renowned author Oliver Jeffers (Here We Are, Lost and Found, The Day the Crayons Quit). Alex Somers ("How to Train Your Dragon," "Captain Fantastic") is the music composer.





