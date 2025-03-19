Max to Debut THE LAST OF US With American Sign Language (ASL)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Max has announced that season two of the HBO’s Emmy®-winning original drama series THE LAST OF US will be available to stream in American Sign Language (ASL) alongside the show’s episodes each week beginning with the season debut on SUNDAY, APRIL 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Season one of the series will be available to stream in ASL starting FRIDAY, MARCH 31, just in time to catch up before the debut of season two.

This marks the first time that HBO’s original programming will be available to stream in ASL on Max, following the ASL versions of Warner Bros. films such as Barbie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. This expansion in availability of ASL programming continues to build on Max’s commitment to create a premium and accessible streaming experience for all subscribers.

THE LAST OF US with ASL is performed by Daniel Durant (Academy Award®-winning “Coda,” “Green Day’s American Idiot,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “Flash Before the Bang“) and Leila Hanaumi (Deaf Austin Theater (DAT) and ZACH’s “Cinderella,” DAT's “Tiny Beautiful Things,” DAT and GROUND FLOOR Theatre’s “The Laramie Project”), who delivered a highly-acclaimed performance in Barbie with ASL — the first film available on Max with ASL interpretation. Hanaumi also directed the first season of THE LAST OF US with ASL.

“With ASL” titles, including THE LAST OF US, will be displayed on the Max app along with key art featuring the sign language symbol. The Max platform also offers features such as audio descriptions, closed captions, screen reader compatibility, magnification, keyboard navigation, and color contrast to ensure an accessible streaming experience.

THE LAST OF US, based on the acclaimed video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation ® consoles, is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells; with writer/co-executive producer Halley Gross. Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

