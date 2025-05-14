Max Streaming Service Set to Rebrand as HBO Max this Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation in New York, it was announced that Max, the company’s premier streaming platform, will be rebranded as HBO Max this summer. The streaming service was first launched as HBO Max in 2020, before removing the "HBO" from its name in 2023.

According to Warner Bros, the evolution of the title has also been influenced by changing consumer needs, and the fact that no consumer today is saying they want more content, but most consumers are saying they want better content. Bringing the HBO brand back into HBO Max aims to further drive the service forward and amplify the uniqueness that subscribers can expect from the offering.

HBO Max is the global streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery that aims to deliver unique and captivating stories, ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports and news (where available). HBO Max is also the destination for prestigious entertainment brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, Harry Potter, A24 Films, as well as iconic shows like Friends and The Big Bang Theory.

