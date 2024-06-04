Max Streaming Service Raises Subscription Prices

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Effective immediately, the cost of certain Max monthly and yearly plans will increase to the following prices:

Ad-Free | The monthly Ad-Free plan will increase by $1 per month, making the new price $16.99/month. The yearly Ad-Free plan will increase by $20 per year, making it $169.99/year.

Ultimate Ad-Free | The monthly Ultimate Ad-Free plan will increase $1 per month, making the new price $20.99/month. The yearly Ultimate Ad-Free plan will increase by $10 per year, making it $209.99/year.

These prices are effective immediately for new subscriptions. The Max With Ads plan remains unchanged at $9.99/month or $99.99/year.



Existing subscribers will be notified 30 days in advance of their plan renewing and see price increases starting from their next billing cycle on or after Thursday, July 4, 2024. Current yearly subscribers will not see an increase until renewal.

Max offers three pricing options, giving subscribers the choice to select which plan best fits their needs:

With Ads | Stream on 2 devices at once, Full HD video resolution

Ad-Free | Stream on 2 devices at once, Full HD video resolution, 30 downloads to watch on the go

Ultimate Ad-Free | Stream on 4 devices at once, 4K Ultra HD video quality as available, Dolby Atmos immersive audio as available, 100 downloads to watch on the go (limits apply)

Max is the one to watch for iconic series, hit movies, fresh originals, family favorites, breaking news, and live sports, and this increase allows us to continue to invest in delivering more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users.



Subscribers can enjoy an exciting lineup this year, including the debut of season two of the HBO Original drama series “House of the Dragon” on Sunday, June 16, as well as the upcoming Max Original “The Penguin,” starring Colin Ferrell. Additional returning favorites in 2024 include HBO Originals “My Brilliant Friend,” “Industry,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” and “Sort Of.” Sports fans can stream NBA, NHL, MLB games, and more in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos via the B/R Sports Add-On, which is included for a limited time with Max subscriptions*.



*Subject to change at any time

