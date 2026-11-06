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Matt Rodrigues Previews Fall 2026 Slate Including FOCKER-IN-LAW

The Chicago TODAY host shared November movie and TV picks on the show's third hour.

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Matt Rodrigues, host of Chicago TODAY and Matt in the Morning, previewed the fall 2026 entertainment slate during a segment on the third hour of TODAY. Rodrigues pointed viewers toward a November lineup that includes awards-season contenders, new sitcoms, and other releases timed ahead of the holiday season.

Among the titles he highlighted was FOCKER-IN-LAW, starring Ariana Grande. He also discussed Wild Horse Nine and Dig, which marks Amy Poehler's return to television. The segment framed the November releases as options for viewers looking to binge new movies and series in the weeks leading into the holidays.

FOCKER-IN-LAW has already been a topic of earlier TODAY coverage. A previous trailer segment presented Grande joining Ben Stiller in Universal's upcoming Meet the Parents franchise installment, introducing her as a new member of the Focker family. BroadwayWorld covered that preview in Ariana Grande Joins Ben Stiller in New 'Meet the Parents' Sequel Trailer.

Rodrigues' roundup centers on the November slate rather than a single project, covering both film and television titles across genres. The segment appears on TODAY's third hour, where he joined the program as a guest to share his recommendations.

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