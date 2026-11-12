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Teri Polo Reunites With Cast of FOCKER-IN-LAW 26 Years Later

The actor also discussed sharing her life on social media and her kids' interest in entertainment careers.

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Teri Polo spoke about reuniting with the cast of FOCKER-IN-LAW, 26 years after the first installment of the franchise, during an appearance on TODAY. Describing the new film's story, she said, "This one is so parallel...that it was genius."

Polo also talked about her role in the film and what the reunion meant after more than two decades between the original and the latest entry.

FOCKER-IN-LAW is the latest installment in the MEET THE PARENTS franchise. Prior BroadwayWorld coverage has noted that Ariana Grande joins the cast alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, and that the trio discussed the new film and a Heimlich maneuver scene on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. TODAY has also covered the project, including a trailer segment introducing Grande as a new member of the Focker family.

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