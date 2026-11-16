Beanie Feldstein Talks FOCKER-IN-LAW Role and New Motherhood

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Beanie Feldstein spoke about stepping into one of Hollywood's best-known comedy franchises and about life as a new mother during an appearance on TODAY with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones. Feldstein stars in FOCKER-IN-LAW alongside Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande.

On motherhood, Feldstein described her feelings about her daughter in emotional terms. "I look at her and I'm like, 'you're beyond anything I could've dreamt of.' She's just heaven," she said.

FOCKER-IN-LAW is the latest installment in the MEET THE PARENTS film franchise. Prior BroadwayWorld coverage has noted that Grande joins the cast alongside Ben Stiller and De Niro, who discussed the new film on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. Teri Polo also discussed reuniting with the cast, 26 years after the first film, during an earlier TODAY appearance.

Feldstein is also among the performers who were announced to join TWELVE HOURS WITH TRACY LETTS, a marathon reading festival benefiting the Circle in the Square Theatre School.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone