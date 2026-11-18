"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Skyler Gisondo Discusses FOCKER-IN-LAW, SUPERMAN and SHREK Roles
The actor also spoke about acting opposite Robert De Niro, who plays his grandfather in the film.
Skyler Gisondo spoke about stepping into the MEET THE PARENTS franchise as Ben Stiller's son and Ariana Grande's boyfriend in FOCKER-IN-LAW during an appearance on the third hour of TODAY. The film is the latest installment in the series.
Gisondo also talked about working with Robert De Niro, the two-time Oscar winner who plays his grandfather in the movie. The conversation extended to his involvement in other major movie franchises, including SUPERMAN and SHREK.
FOCKER-IN-LAW has been the subject of several recent interviews with its cast. Gisondo previously discussed becoming a viral meme and working with De Niro, Stiller and Grande on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, as reported by BroadwayWorld. Teri Polo also discussed reuniting with the cast 26 years after the first film during an earlier TODAY appearance.
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