Marvel May Push Back Phase 4 Lineup, Including BLACK WIDOW, to 2021

A new report says that Marvel is considering pushing back its Phase 4 lineup until 2021, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

This comes after Marvel previously announced a November release date for its upcoming film Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson.

"Marvel has something like five films scheduled for next year," said IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond. "My guess is they'll move some of that around, but that's a lot."

The release schedule for 2021 includes The Eternals on February 12, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7. There is also the Marvel/Sony production of the untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel scheduled for December 17, 2021.

