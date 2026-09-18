Martin Short Discusses New Documentary 'You Had To Be There' On GMA
The comedian reflects on his career while promoting a new film project.
Martin Short appeared live on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss the new documentary You Had to Be There, a film in which he is featured. The comedian also touched on Only Murders in the Building during the segment, giving viewers a look at two of his current projects side by side.
Short used the appearance to speak directly about his involvement in the documentary, which centers on his own experiences and perspective. The conversation gave GMA audiences insight into how the film came together and what drew him to participate in it.
The discussion also turned to Only Murders in the Building, with Short weighing in on the series alongside the documentary talk, offering a sense of how the two projects intersect in his current schedule.
The segment gave viewers a direct look at Short's own account of the documentary's origins and his ongoing work on the hit comedy series, rounding out a conversation that moved between his film and television commitments.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...