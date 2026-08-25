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Hulu's Emmy-winning comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building' returns for season six, and for the first time the crime-solving trio are leaving New York City. The new installment, titled 'Only Murders in London,' premieres December 8th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally, with new episodes streaming Tuesdays.

Season Six Synopsis

After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles, Oliver and Mabel embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim — Cinda Canning — arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer. The trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English-eccentric characters. But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them … without having their story end the same as hers?

Cast

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and special guest stars include Tina Fey, Olivia Colman, Meryl Streep, David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Martin Freeman and more.

Credits

'Only Murders in the Building' hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ('Grace & Frankie,' 'Looking'). Season six executive producers include John Hoffman, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, DAN FOGELMAN, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, Jennifer Crittenden & Gabrielle Allan.

Photo Credit: Disney/Miya Mizuno



Photo Credit: Disney/Miya Mizuno

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