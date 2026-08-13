YOU HAD TO BE THERE Documentary to Open at Film Forum

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Film Forum is set to present the U.S. theatrical premiere of Nick Davis' documentary YOU HAD TO BE THERE: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution, Spread Love & Overalls, and Created a Community that Changed the World (in a Canadian Kind of Way) on Friday, September 18. The film examines the 1972 Toronto production of Godspell, whose cast included Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Gilda Radner, Dave Thomas, Victor Garber as Jesus, and Paul Shaffer as musical director. Though originally booked for a short run, the production became a hit and played for over a year and a half, a run that helped launch Martin and Levy into founding members of SCTV and led Garber to star in the feature film adaptation of Godspell. Radner's performance in the production also caught the attention of Toronto native Lorne Michaels, who later cast her as the first performer hired for a new NBC late night show.

The film had its world premiere in the Special Presentations lineup at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and went on to screen at festivals nationally.

About the Film

The film is presented with support from The Roy Lichtenstein Foundation Fund.

YOU HAD TO BE THERE includes interviews with surviving cast members alongside composer Stephen Schwartz, musical director Paul Shaffer, Dan Aykroyd, Mike Myers, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The documentary previously premiered in the Special Presentations section of the Toronto International Film Festival before screening at festivals across the country.

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