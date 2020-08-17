Mark Your Calendar for The CW's Fall Premiere Dates

The autumn lineup includes Swamp Thing, The Outpost, Supernatural and more!

The CW Network will launch its Fall 2020 primetime schedule beginning mid-September featuring a lineup of acquired programming such as DEVILS and SWAMP THING, returning original series PANDORA and THE OUTPOST as well as the highly anticipated conclusion of the long-running and beloved series SUPERNATURAL.

New series WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS makes its debut with back-to-back episodes on Friday, September 18 (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT and 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT) following MASTERS OF ILLUSION (8:00-8:30pm ET/PT and 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT).

The season two premiere of the one-hour fantasy series PANDORA will air Sunday, October 4 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

Iconic DC character SWAMP THING makes its network television debut with a special 90-minute episode on Tuesday, October 6 (8:00-9:30pm ET/PT). The following week, SWAMP THING (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) is joined on the night by the second season debut of the reimagined fairy tales of TELL ME A STORY (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

International financial conspiracy thriller DEVILS, starring Alessandro Borghi ("The First King: Birth of an Empire," "Suburra") and Patrick Dempsey ("The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair") debuts Wednesday, October 7 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by an original episode of CORONER (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Fantasy adventure series THE OUTPOST returns for its third season beginning Thursday, October 8 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following the return of SUPERNATURAL for the final seven episodes of the 15-year series (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). The long-running journey of Sam and Dean Winchester reaches the end of the road on Thursday, November 19 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following a special celebration of the Winchesters and the angels and demons, the deities and monsters that have made the series so beloved on SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG WAY HOME (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The CW's exclusive telecast of the annual concert event IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL will air on consecutive nights, Sunday, September 27 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and Monday, September 28 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The following is The CW's Fall 2020 premiere schedule. All times ET/PT:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

8:00-9:00PM PANDORA (Season Two Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:30PM SWAMP THING (Broadcast Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00PM DEVILS (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Season Two Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Season Return)

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST (Season Three Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY (Season Two Broadcast Premiere)

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG ROAD HOME (Finale Special)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Series Finale)

