Mark Hamill to Receive Cinema Icon Honor at CinemaCon

Mark Hamill will receive this year’s Cinema Icon Award at CinemaCon, being held THIS WEEK at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Hamill will be presented with this special honor later tonight at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Mark Hamill will have three films in theaters in 2025. He will soon appear on screen in the highly anticipated adaptation of The Long Walk, the first-written novel by master storyteller Stephen King. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films (Catching Fire, Mockingjay – Pts. 1 & 2, and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), this intense, chilling and emotional thriller challenges audiences to confront A HAUNTING question: how far could you go? He is garnering early awards buzz for his role opposite Tom Hiddleston in Neon’s The Life of Chuck , which won the 2024 TIFF Audience Award and will also be seen in Paramount’s The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants as The Flying Dutchman.

Hamill is best known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars movies and reprised his role in both the sequels as well as the second season of The Mandalorian and season one of The Book of Boba Fett. He has also appeared in the films Kingsman: The Secret Service, Sony’s The Machine and Brigsby Bear. Hamill’s extensive voice acting work includes his role as the Thorn, the grizzly bear in DreamWorks Animation’s recently Oscar-nominated animated feature, The WILD Robot; Granduncle in the Oscar-winning The Boy and the Heron; and a long-standing role as the Joker, commencing with “Batman: The Animated Series” and the video game “Arkham City,” for which he received a BAFTA award.

