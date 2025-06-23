Marc Maron Sets Release Date for Second HBO Comedy Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marc Maron’s second HBO Original comedy special MARC MARON: PANICKED will debut FRIDAY, AUGUST 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. In his second HBO special, comedian and podcaster Marc Maron offers up his nuanced perspective on our increasingly uncertain world.

In a statement, Maron said, “I feel that this is the best work I’ve done. Everything came together. The direction, the production design, the shirt and the bits. HBO gets me and I’m thrilled to be presented by them.”

About Marc Maron

MARC MARON: PANICKED will be Maron’s sixth stand-up special. His past specials have garnered WGA Awards and Critics Choice Awards nominations, as well as critical and audience acclaim. Maron has a peerless reputation in the podcasting world through his landmark podcast “WTF with Marc Maron.” Launched in 2009, and coming to an end this fall, this interview-style podcast has over 50 million listeners every year with over 1,600 episodes recorded to date. Maron starred in the Netflix series “GLOW,” for which he received a Critics Choice Award nomination and SAG Award nomination, as well as the scripted series “Maron,” which aired for four seasons on IFC.

Most recently, “Are We Good?,” a documentary chronicling his career and journey of overcoming grief and loss, premiered at SXSW and screened at the Tribeca Festival. Currently, Maron stars alongside Owen Wilson in the Apple TV+ golf comedy series “Stick.” His upcoming credits include “The Bad Guys 2,” “In Memoriam,” and “Deliver Me from Nowhere.”



Credits: Performed, written, and executive produced by Marc Maron; executive produced by David Martin; produced by Avalon; directed by Steven Feinartz.

Comments