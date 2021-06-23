Manny MUA Launches Podcast With Studio71

Studio71, a RED ARROW Studios company, announced TODAY that top beauty guru, Manny MUA is the latest creator to join the company's podcast network, which touts over 100 shows. Manny is teaming up with his bestie and fellow beauty guru, Laura Lee to host the new podcast Fool Coverage, which launches later this summer. Additional upcoming LGBTQ+ shows from Studio71 include The Faking Of with Nick DiRamio, Unfazed and Unbothered with Tasia and Camo, and an untitled podcast from Jinkx Monsoon and Nick Sahoyah, which launches in August. Studio71 has also partnered with acclaimed drag queens Trixie Mattel & Katya Zamolodchikova on The Bald and the Beautiful, which reached the Top 10 Chart on Apple Podcasts within 24 hours of the show's launch and has already garnered over 10 million streams in under a year. The company helps these leading creators expand their reach to all major podcast platforms and connects them with over 200 premium advertising partners. Over the past year, the Studio71 podcast network has seen incredible growth with streams increasing by nearly 100% year over year.

Studio71 is committed to elevating diverse voices and championing representation of the LGBTQ+ community. The company's podcast network hosts several LGBTQ+ shows which have seen success and generate millions of monthly streams. Studio71's current slate of voices from the community include media personality and LGBTQ+ rights advocate, B. Scott who is the host of The B. Scott Show and was recently named BET's first trans nonbinary host and executive producer. Last year, Studio71 launched OutSpoken, a show hosted by YouTuber and commentator Sam Collins, who shares his experience with freedom, openness and inclusivity as part of the LGBTQ+ community. More recently, Studio71 added a queer sex-positive talk show, We're Having Gay Sex, hosted by actor and comedian Ashley Gavin.

Studio71's podcast network is also home to some of the biggest acts in the drag community. In addition to Mattel and Zamolodchikova, the company has partnered with Miz Cracker, host of the comedy interview show She's a Woman, and Trinity the Tuck and Ginger Minj, hosts of the new show Werkin' Girls which just launched in May and has seen an impressive 25% growth rate month over month in the first two months. Studio71 celebrated Pride month with the launch of the Trixie and Katya YouTube channel which has expanded the podcast's footprint to include video recordings of new The Bald and the Beautiful episodes.

"The Studio71 podcast network is proud to support diverse, young hosts and we're thrilled with the success of our LGBTQ+ and drag shows," said Stephen Perlstein, Vice President of Podcasts at Studio71. "We are always excited to work with creators who are raising the bar and the network is looking forward to launching a number of great shows this summer."

Mattel, Zamolodchikova, and B. Scott are just a few of Studio71's distinguished LGBTQ+ podcast hosts alongside those who are a part of the company's digital creator network including names like Nikita Dragun, Gigi Gorgeous, Tyler Oakley, Domo Wilson, Gabriel Zamora, Hannah Hart, Joey Graceffa and more. All Studio71 podcasts are available for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.