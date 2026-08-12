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Magic Johnson Reveals the Huge Deal He Turned Down on KIMMEL

The basketball legend also opened up about a YMCA named in his honor and advice for young people.

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Magic Johnson sat down on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE to talk through a wide range of career and family milestones, starting with his annual yacht trip in Europe, which he said includes an invitation to Anthony. The conversation also touched on his ownership stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers and gave viewers a look at the personal side of one of basketball's most recognizable business figures.

Johnson used the appearance to revisit some early career decisions, including details of his first shoe contract and a deal he said he regrets turning down. He also brought up his past endorsement of Sta-Sof-Fro, adding a specific and unexpected detail to the interview's look back at his business history.

Beyond the retrospective material, Johnson offered advice for young people during the segment, a piece of the conversation that gave the appearance a more reflective turn. He also mentioned having a YMCA named after him in Michigan, a detail tied to his ties to the state, and shared that his mother recently turned 91.

The wide-ranging chat mixed business history with personal milestones, giving Jimmy Kimmel LIVE viewers a fuller picture of Johnson's life outside of basketball, from his family relationships to the deals that shaped his career.

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