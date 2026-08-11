Kelly Clarkson Revisits 7 Seasons of Guests and Milestones Ahead of Series Finale

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Kelly Clarkson took a nostalgic turn through seven seasons of her daytime talk show in a new digital original, flipping through what is framed as a yearbook of memorable guests, performances and catchphrases from THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW's run. "Remember the joy!" Clarkson says as she revisits the highlights, offering viewers a compressed history of the show's biggest moments before it wraps.

The retrospective brings in key figures from behind the scenes, including showrunner Alex Duda, Music Director Jason Halbert and Vocal Director Jessi Collins, each sharing their own standout memories from the show's tenure. Their perspectives add a production-side view to a show that built its identity around musical performances and celebrity interviews over multiple seasons.

The special also includes farewell messages from what the video describes as some of Clarkson's celebrity superfans, adding an emotional layer to the send-off. The segment functions as a companion piece to the show's send-off programming, tying together the run's most repeated bits and standout statistics into a single retrospective package.

The special is set to be part of the "Kelly By Request" Series Finale celebration, airing Monday, August 31.

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