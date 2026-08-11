Tom Holland Reveals Accidental Gift Mishap for SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Crew

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Tom Holland shared a story about an accidental gift mix-up involving the crew of Spider-Man: Brand New Day during a recent appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers. The anecdote gave Meyers and the audience a lighter, behind-the-scenes look at life on the set of the upcoming film.

The story arrives as part of a broader press push for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, during which Holland has used his LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers appearances to offer glimpses into both the making of the film and his personal experience on set. In a separate visit tied to the same promotional run, Holland told Meyers he sat in the writers' room for the film, saying he wanted the movie to serve longtime fans of the character rather than simply show up to perform lines.

Holland has also used the promotional circuit to reflect on his history with the role, including a joint appearance with Jon Bernthal in which the two actors discussed helping each other prepare their original Spider-Man audition tapes. That conversation, like the latest gift story, underscored the collaborative and often candid tone Holland has struck throughout his Brand New Day press appearances.

Details on the specific gift and how the mix-up occurred were shared as part of the segment itself, continuing a pattern of set stories Holland has offered across his recent talk show stops. More on his joint appearance with Bernthal can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage.

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