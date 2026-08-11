 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Tom Holland Reveals Accidental Gift Mishap for SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Crew

The actor's mix-up came up during another stop on his Brand New Day press tour.

By:



Tom Holland shared a story about an accidental gift mix-up involving the crew of Spider-Man: Brand New Day during a recent appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers. The anecdote gave Meyers and the audience a lighter, behind-the-scenes look at life on the set of the upcoming film.

The story arrives as part of a broader press push for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, during which Holland has used his LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers appearances to offer glimpses into both the making of the film and his personal experience on set. In a separate visit tied to the same promotional run, Holland told Meyers he sat in the writers' room for the film, saying he wanted the movie to serve longtime fans of the character rather than simply show up to perform lines.

Holland has also used the promotional circuit to reflect on his history with the role, including a joint appearance with Jon Bernthal in which the two actors discussed helping each other prepare their original Spider-Man audition tapes. That conversation, like the latest gift story, underscored the collaborative and often candid tone Holland has struck throughout his Brand New Day press appearances.

Details on the specific gift and how the mix-up occurred were shared as part of the segment itself, continuing a pattern of set stories Holland has offered across his recent talk show stops. More on his joint appearance with Bernthal can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage.

Recent Articles
SPIDER-MAN Video: Tom Holland recalls how he and Jon Bernthal helped each other with their “Spider-Man” audition tapes
SPIDER-MAN Video: Tom Holland recalls how he and Jon Bernthal helped each other with their “Spider-Man” audition tapes
7/29/2026
Tom Holland Says He's "Living the Dream" Ahead of SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY
Tom Holland Says He's "Living the Dream" Ahead of SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY
7/28/2026
Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal Reveal They Helped Each Other's SPIDER-MAN Audition Tapes
Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal Reveal They Helped Each Other's SPIDER-MAN Audition Tapes
8/3/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $75
More Hot Shows Discounts