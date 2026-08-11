Kara Chamberlain Talks New Cold Case Docuseries 'Somebody Knows Something'

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True-crime influencer Kara Chamberlain appeared on Good Morning America to discuss her new docuseries 'Somebody Knows Something,' which follows her efforts to investigate cold cases. The segment gave viewers an inside look at how the series comes together and what drives Chamberlain's approach to unsolved crimes.

Chamberlain has built a following as a true-crime influencer, a background that informs her work on the new series. Her appearance on GMA centered on how that online presence translates into on-the-ground investigative work for the docuseries.

'Somebody Knows Something' is currently airing on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, giving audiences a new avenue to follow Chamberlain's investigations into cases that have gone cold. The series positions her not just as a commentator on true crime but as an active participant seeking new leads and answers.

During the GMA segment, Chamberlain spoke about the process behind the series and what audiences can expect as she digs into cases that have long stumped investigators. The conversation offered a glimpse into the making of the docuseries ahead of its continued run on the streaming platforms.

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