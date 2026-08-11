Anne Hathaway Talks Pregnancy, Ewan McGregor Dinosaur Puppets on KIMMEL

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Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor sat down together on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE to discuss Hathaway's pregnancy and the pair's new film, THE END OF OAK STREET, touching on the physical demands of working with dinosaur puppets on set. The conversation covered Hathaway's busy year, with McGregor noting she has appeared in several films recently, while both actors traded stories about their respective childhoods.

The talk-show sit-down gave Hathaway and McGregor room to move beyond straight promotion, with Hathaway recalling attending Presbyterian Bible camp as a kid and McGregor describing his own childhood summer vacations. That personal exchange ran alongside the more traditional press-stop material, including how the production's dinosaur puppets shaped their approach to scenes in THE END OF OAK STREET.

McGregor also used the appearance to mention an upcoming sailing documentary he has in the works, adding another project to the conversation beyond the dinosaur film the two are promoting together. The exchange kept a loose, conversational tone typical of a joint co-star interview, with Kimmel steering the pair between the film's production details and lighter personal anecdotes.

The appearance offered a rare joint sit-down for Hathaway and McGregor, pairing a look at their new collaboration with glimpses of their lives away from the set, from Hathaway's pregnancy news to McGregor's next nonfiction project.

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