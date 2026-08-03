Lea Thompson And Tracy Spiridakos Break Down New Series ANNA PIGEON

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Lea Thompson and Tracy Spiridakos stopped by TODAY to discuss their new USA Network series ANNA PIGEON, a project that finds Thompson both executive producing and directing while Spiridakos steps into the title role. The two talked through what drew them to the show, with Thompson pointing to her longtime love of national parks as a major pull toward the material.

Spiridakos, known for playing Hailey Upton on CHICAGO P.D., spoke about the challenge of shedding that character to build Anna Pigeon from scratch. She explained that she had to "unlearn" certain habits from her previous role in order to fully inhabit the new part.

Much of the conversation centered on the show's setting, with Spiridakos calling the filming environment "breathtaking" and Thompson elaborating on how her personal connection to national parks shaped her approach to directing the series. Their discussion offered a glimpse into how the natural landscapes became a defining element of the production process.

Before wrapping up, Thompson shifted to a personal note, sharing her excitement over her daughter Zoey Deutch's upcoming wedding to fiance Jimmy Tatro. The moment added a lighter, personal coda to an appearance otherwise focused on the making of ANNA PIGEON.

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