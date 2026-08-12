Low Cut Connie Brings CAN'T BE WRONG to JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

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Low Cut Connie brought their song Can't Be Wrong to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live, performing the track live for the studio audience in a segment built entirely around the music. The band's appearance gave viewers a straightforward look at the group's sound, with no interview segment attached to the performance.

The band used the national television platform to showcase Can't Be Wrong directly to viewers, letting the performance itself carry the segment rather than pairing it with a sit-down conversation. The clip centers on the group's live energy, offering a snapshot of how the song translates to a late-night stage setting.

The appearance fits into Jimmy Kimmel Live's regular practice of featuring musical acts performing a single song for its national audience, giving artists like Low Cut Connie a chance to reach viewers beyond their existing fan base through a late-night broadcast slot.

No additional details about the band's touring plans or upcoming releases were included alongside the performance segment, leaving the Can't Be Wrong performance itself as the focus of the appearance.

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