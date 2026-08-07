TOM AND JERRY: FORBIDDEN COMPASS Sets New Theatrical Release Date

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Viva Kids has moved the theatrical release of TOM AND JERRY: FORBIDDEN COMPASS, with the animated film now set to open in theaters rather than its previously announced date. The distributor released updated marketing assets and a trailer alongside the announcement.

Synopsis

When legendary rivals Tom and Jerry collide during a high-speed chase through New York's Metropolitan Museum, they unleash a mythical compass that hurls them across time and space. Dropped into a dangerous ancient city, they must outsmart a cunning crime lord, a power-hungry ruler, and an army of warriors. Now, the biggest rivals in cartoon history must do the unthinkable — team up — if they ever want to see home again.

About Viva Kids

Viva Kids is a leading independent all rights distributor and production studio dedicated to delivering world-class entertainment to global audiences. With a diverse portfolio of acquired and original films in production, Viva strives to captivate viewers, fostering a love for storytelling and cinema across genres. Recent successes include The Amazing Maurice, which Viva debuted at the Sundance Film Festival before its wide theatrical release, Night of the Zoopocalypse, and The Pout Pout Fish. Viva Pictures has an equity interest in the 3D animation studio 3Doubles Producciones, Kazoo Films Distribution in the United Kingdom and continues to develop a slate of new productions.

For more information, visit vivafilmco.com.

TOM AND JERRY: FORBIDDEN COMPASS is written and directed by Gang Zhang and is rated PG with a runtime of 94 minutes. The film follows the longtime cartoon rivals as they are transported across time and space after unleashing a mythical compass during a chase through New York's Metropolitan Museum, forcing them to team up against a crime lord, a power-hungry ruler, and an army of warriors in order to find their way home.

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